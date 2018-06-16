Menu
WEAVING A TALE: Bay Explorers indigenous educator Terry Jensen, left, poses with lead educator Sue Middleton, Butchulla elder Irene McBride and dancer Jodie Burns in front of the friendship weaving loom constructed by the children at Bay Explorers Urangan.
Young learners weave tale of friendship on Fraser Coast

Blake Antrobus
by
16th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
IT'S a beautiful tapestry that weaves a tale of friendship and familial love.

And it's all thanks to the Fraser Coast's youngest members.

Bay Explorers Urangan unveiled their friendship weaving loom yesterday, which had been constructed by kids at the childcare centre, their parents and Bay Explorers staff.

Butchulla elder Irene McBride and dancer Jodie Burns visited the centre to bless the new loom, and Ms Burns performed a traditional dance for the children.

They joined in their own Butchulla nursery rhyme, taught to them by the centre's educators.

Lead educator Sue Middleton said the loom, which had taken several weeks to construct, aimed to teach the children about the importance of friendship and families.

"Weaving has been around for many years, and we wanted to show the kids how they could make meaningful connections through a shared project,” Ms Middleton said.

"The project shows them if you have strong links together you can achieve amazing things.

"It also teaches them the value of the community and working together.”

Ms Middleton said the project also taught the children important learning skills like fine motor skills and cognitive thinking.

She said the involvement of the Butchulla community helped weave a "ribbon of culture” into their lives.

