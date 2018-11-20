Young leg-spinner named for Queensland team

CRICKET: Australian keeper-batter Beth Mooney may be one of Hervey Bay's best cricket exports, but an 11-year-old prodigy is hot on her heels.

Grace Collins may be only 11, but the Maryborough junior has earned Queensland selection after an epic performance for Wide Bay.

She featured everywhere, smashing runs, claiming wickets, taking catches and jagging five run-outs at a spectacular state carnival.

"It was fun, we worked really hard as a team and won every game but one,” Collins said.

"My stats from that carnival were really good, they were probably my best. I got over 200 runs, over 10 wickets, five run-outs and a couple of catches.

"I was feeling really motivated, I was really switched on and felt strong in my techniques. I was confident.

"It felt pretty good to know you're in the top 12 players in Queensland. It's not like you go out and talk about it a lot, I was quiet and happy inside.”

She credited her off-season training for her performance, proving the work she puts in at the nets can be taken on to the pitch with great success.

Collins was part of the Queensland School Sports 10-12yrs female cricket team which defended the national title in January, and will take her place in the side as it chases three straight.

The Xavier Catholic College student said her batting had improved since then.

"Last year I was able to rotate the strike but I'm hitting a lot harder, there's a fair few more boundaries,” she said.

"It's time in the nets and obviously playing every Friday night helps the confidence too because it helps you know you can get there.

"The competition is a little easier this season, which gives you more of a chance to bat freely.”

Collins is still a handful when she's bowling.

The lethal leg-spinner, who counts Mooney and Shane Warne as her biggest inspirations, took 3-1 in one game as she kept the ball on a string.

"It's pretty difficult but you have to learn how to do it, which takes a while,” she said.

"(Mooney) is definitely someone I look up to. She's a great person, I've been able to train with the team and have time her with the bat, and work with her.”

Collins will play at the School Sport Australia 10-12yrs Cricket Championships in Western Australia from December 12-19.