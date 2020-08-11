Young lovers led police on dangerous chase across two states

Sera Suzanne Rose Royce, 18 pleaded guilty to being in a conveyance taken without consent in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday. She is charged along with her boyfriend for a two-state police chase and ramming in Tweed.

A TEENAGER involved in a car theft and police chase across two states with her boyfriend told police it was "meant to be" when she found the car dealership's door unlocked.

Sera Suzanne Rose Royce, 18, and Brooklyn David Fullerton, 20, told police they were walking past the Mackay Holden dealership when they saw the door open on August 5.

Royce and Fullerton both appeared by videolink in Tweed Heads Local Court from Tweed Heads Police Station yesterday.

Royce pleaded guilty to being in a car she knew was stolen.

Fullerton pleaded guilty to charges including driving while disqualified, police pursuit, using an offensive weapon to prevent arrest and possessing stolen property.

The pair was spotted by police in Rockhampton in a white Holden HISV dual cab ute with incorrect number plates.

At 2pm on Saturday, August 8, NSW Police were told by Queensland Police they were following the stolen car which was last seen speeding towards the border.

When Fullerton passed Kennedy Dr in Tweed, two police cars activated lights and sirens.

Fullerton reached 160km/h in a 100km/h zone and exited the motorway at Tweed Heads South.

He was seen weaving in and out of traffic around the Tweed Heads area and ran two red lights.

Police stopped the chase as it became too dangerous when Fullerton began driving on the wrong side of the road.

The pair was later found in a basement car park and when the police officer drew his weapon and told them to get out of the car, Fullerton accelerated the car towards the officer, and he had to jump out of the way.

Two police cars were parked in the driveway of the car park and Fullerton rammed them both before finally breaking through on his third attempt, busting the ute's tyre in the process.

The cars were estimated to have sustained $200,000 worth of damage.

Police searched for the couple, also using the Queensland Police dog squad, around the Anchorage Island Estate.

Shortly after 5.30pm, police found the couple at the intersection of Wharf St and Florence St in Tweed Heads.

Fullerton ran away while Royce was arrested.

Fullerton was later arrested at the Tweed Hospital the same day.

During her police interview, Royce said they didn't stop for police because they did not want Fullerton to go to jail.

In the underground car park, she said Fullerton drove at the police officer because they were scared for their lives and he was trying to protect her.

In his interview with police, Fullerton said he attached number plates to the ute he found in the dealership.

He said he "liked to drive about 140-160km/h" and the couple was trying to get to Sydney.

Defence solicitor Geoff Gallagher said Royce could "consider herself very lucky to be alive".

He acknowledged it was "a horrendous set of facts in relation to her being a passenger of a vehicle under those conditions".

Mr Gallagher said Royce had been "more-or-less homeless" and the pair felt they had to leave Mackay after some involvement with some "unsavoury people" in the area.

During her bail application, Royce lifted up her shirt and told Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy: "If it helps, I am not sure if I am pregnant".

Police prosecutor Alix Thom said more charges were expected to be laid against Royce on Tuesday.

Royce was granted bail to re-appear in court today.

Fullerton's case was adjourned for a sentencing report to be made.