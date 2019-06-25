Menu
MUSICAL MOMENTS: Queensland Chamber Orchestra Camerata member Paula Newcombe plays alongside Fraser Coast school students at a concert yesterday.
MUSICAL MOMENTS: Queensland Chamber Orchestra Camerata member Paula Newcombe plays alongside Fraser Coast school students at a concert yesterday. Alistair Brightman
Young Coast maestros learn from top musicians

Jessica Lamb
by
25th Jun 2019 8:38 AM
ASPIRING school musicians and some of Queensland's top performers came together in perfect harmony at Urangan State School.

Taking to the stage yesterday after just two-and-a-half hours of workshops with Queensland's Chamber Orchestra Camerata, music students from more than eight different schools across the region performed three pieces.

The Camerata made its first visit to the region as part of a tour across central Queensland performing free community concerts and running education programs.

 

Running two sessions aimed at primary school and high school aged students, the 16 members of the Camerata backed up their Sunday performance at Fraser Coast Cultural Centre to perform with the young musicians.

Kawungan State School Year 5 student Monique Bailey, who is in her third year of studying the cello, said she hadn't seen the music for the three performance pieces before the day.

"It's been great learning new things from such great musicians," she said.

"It's been a really good day, I love music and it's awesome to have this opportunity."

Anneliese Salisbury, who teaches strings at four schools, said more than 100 students had taken part in the program.

"This is a great opportunity for them to meet people and have other teachers cement their knowledge," she said.

"I'm very proud of what they have achieved in such a short time."

