Teen arrested after suburban fight ends in stabbing

Police investigate the stabbing of a 22-year-old man in Affinity Place at Birtinya.

Police have arrested and charged an 18-year-old man after a wild alleged street fight broke out in Birtinya on Sunday morning.

In a statement, police said about 3.30am two teens tried to attend a party at an Affinity Place address.

The pair were asked to leave before the fight allegedly broke out.

Police allege the 18-year-old man approached the group from another house on the same street, and a second fight followed which ended in a 22-year-old man being stabbed.

He was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with a wound to his stomach, where he remains in a stable condition.

The 18-year-old Mooloolaba man has been charged with one count of wounding. He is due to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court today.

A witness told the Daily it was "frantic" scenes after his friend was stabbed, with the man lying on the road as he lost blood.

Friends brought the man inside and tried to help him until paramedics and police arrived.

"He was in and out of it a bit," the man said.