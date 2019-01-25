Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An 18-year-old has been charged over an armed robbery at a petrol station in Maryborough.
An 18-year-old has been charged over an armed robbery at a petrol station in Maryborough. Contributed
Crime

Young man arrested over petrol station robbery

Annie Perets
by
25th Jan 2019 8:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETECTIVES found 18-year-old Marlee Kurtis Leonard hiding under a bed as they went to arrest him over serious crime accusations. 

The young man stands accused of robbing the Metro Service Station while pretending to be armed with a firearm and threatening a worker.

Mr Leonard allegedly ran off with some cash, after being forced to smash his way out of the station using a tyre iron.

CCTV footage was released of the alleged incident from January 19 to the public. 

In the subsequent days, detectives made numerous inquiries to locate Mr Leonard, who appeared to have gone in to hiding.

The house Mr Leonard was found at, on Ferry St, is on the same street as the service station he allegedly targeted. 

The Maryborough man has been charged with armed robbery and other unrelated charges. 

fccrime fcpolice fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Number of same-sex marriages on the Fraser Coast

    premium_icon REVEALED: Number of same-sex marriages on the Fraser Coast

    News Do you know how many same-sex marriage ceremonies have happened in the region since it became legal a little more than a year ago?

    BREAKING: Woman hit on Torquay pedestrian crossing

    BREAKING: Woman hit on Torquay pedestrian crossing

    News The patient was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital

    • 25th Jan 2019 9:07 AM
    QUIZ: Can you ace our Australia Day test?

    QUIZ: Can you ace our Australia Day test?

    News How much Australiana knowledge do you have?

    Shock new rules over sun exposure

    premium_icon Shock new rules over sun exposure

    News Even small doses of sun can cause DNA damage leading to skin cancer