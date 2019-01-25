Young man arrested over petrol station robbery

An 18-year-old has been charged over an armed robbery at a petrol station in Maryborough.

DETECTIVES found 18-year-old Marlee Kurtis Leonard hiding under a bed as they went to arrest him over serious crime accusations.

The young man stands accused of robbing the Metro Service Station while pretending to be armed with a firearm and threatening a worker.

Mr Leonard allegedly ran off with some cash, after being forced to smash his way out of the station using a tyre iron.

CCTV footage was released of the alleged incident from January 19 to the public.

In the subsequent days, detectives made numerous inquiries to locate Mr Leonard, who appeared to have gone in to hiding.

The house Mr Leonard was found at, on Ferry St, is on the same street as the service station he allegedly targeted.

The Maryborough man has been charged with armed robbery and other unrelated charges.