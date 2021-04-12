Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Young man dead, two teens critical after horror crashes

Meg Gannon
by and Danielle O’Neal
12th Apr 2021 8:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 21-year-old Toowoomba man has died after a horrific crash at Allora, near Toowoomba, overnight.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman confirmed just after midnight, emergency services were called to a crash on the New England Highway near the Warwick Road turn-off.

It is understood a single vehicle crashed onto a power pole, before rolling.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews worked to free the man but sadly he died a short time later.

The crash brought down power lines and Ergon Energy staff were called in to make the scene safe.

Meanwhile, two teenagers have been hospitalised with critical injuries after a car crashed into a tree in the Gympie region last night.

Emergency services were called to Vines Road in Wolvi at 8pm Sunday where two people were trapped in the wreckage.

Paramedics treated the 18-year-old male driver and another 18-year-old man, who was a passenger, for critical injuries.

One was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital and the other was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital, both in critical conditions.

A 15-year-old girl with a knee injury and neck pain was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Originally published as Young man dead, two teens critical after horror crashes

More Stories

editors picks fatal crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CHECK-UP: Status of business case for new Bundaberg hospital

        Premium Content CHECK-UP: Status of business case for new Bundaberg hospital

        News How the community feedback process fared and what issues were highlighted.

        Council votes again on bringing Gympie waste to M’boro

        Premium Content Council votes again on bringing Gympie waste to M’boro

        News It comes after a “communication breakdown” between the two councils.

        Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court

        HISTORICAL: Wide Bay housing approvals highest in state

        Premium Content HISTORICAL: Wide Bay housing approvals highest in state

        News Constructions Skills Queensland (CSQ) said housing approvals had seen an increase...