FILE IMAGE.
Cade Mooney
Young man killed in crash north of Rockhampton

Michelle Gately
3rd Apr 2019 11:42 AM
A 20-YEAR-OLD man has been killed in a traffic crash north of Rockhampton overnight.

The young man was last seen leaving work about 9pm and did not return home.

His family went out looking for him this morning when they came across the single vehicle crash on Milman North Road.

Senior Sergeant Max Bennett said emergency crews were called to the scene at 7.15am, where the young man was pronounced dead.

Snr Sgt Bennett said the man was thrown about 20m from a Toyota 4WD, which rolled several times.

The forensic crash unit is investigating, but initial findings suggest the man failed to negotiate a bend in the road and was not wearing a seat belt.

It's understood the man was quite close to home when he crashed.

