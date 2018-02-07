Young man spat in face of nurse during hospital stay

A YOUNG Torquay man, who spat on a female nurse's face for simply doing her job, has avoided jail.

Joshua James Disney apologised in Hervey Bay District Court on Wednesday for the vile act.

"I'm sorry for what I did, I'll never do anything like that again," Disney said

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of serious assault.

The court heard that while hospitalised in January last year, Disney became aggressive in the middle of the night demanding medical equipment be removed off him.

Aged 19 at the time, he "started spitting and threatening staff," the courtroom was told.

During the ordeal a mask was put on his face to calm him down, but Disney forcefully removed it by "thrashing around."

Disney then spat directly at a nurse.

His saliva landed on his victim's left side and some went into her eye.

Disney was then sedated.

Judge John Robertson condemned Disney's act saying the nurse should have felt "safe and protected" at work.

"It'd be foolish to assume it would not have had an adverse affect on her, at least psychologically," Judge Robertson said. "That was an extremely unpleasant experience for her."

Defence barrister Phillip Hardcastle said Disney had no memoryof the angry outburst or spitting on the nurse.

He said his client had a "sad background" and had not offended since.

Disney was sentenced to nine-months in jail but allowed immediate parole.