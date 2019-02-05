Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TURNAROUND: Dakoda Glen Sorensen outside Hervey Bay District Court. He pleaded guilty to violent robbery.
TURNAROUND: Dakoda Glen Sorensen outside Hervey Bay District Court. He pleaded guilty to violent robbery. Annie Perets
News

Young man turns life around following granma mugging

Annie Perets
by
5th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man who took part in the violent mugging of a Hervey Bay grandma last year has turned his life around since the crime, a court has heard.

Dakoda Glen Sorensen, 20, pleaded guilty to robbery in company with violence, even though he did not lay a finger on the 63-year-old victim.

Instead, he watched a friend attack the woman then the pair ran off with her bag containing money she had collected in her role as treasurer of a ukulele club.

The violent robbery occurred outside the Hervey Bay Senior Citizens Club in February last year.

The stolen money has never been recovered.

Yesterday in Hervey Bay District Court, Sorensen was sentenced to two years in jail and granted immediate parole.

A year since the event Sorensen looks like a different person.

It was the turning point he needed because before the mugging, he had become a familiar face at court with his rap sheet filling up with offences including theft and fraud.

Since the mugging, he has moved in with his grandparents, tackled his drug and alcohol addiction and developed a love for fishing.

He even goes to bingo with his grandmother where he assists with the event's running.

His grandparents came to support him during the sentencing.

The robbery's co-accused, a juvenile who thus cannot be named, was last year put on a 15-month probation order and ordered to comply with an intensive community program.

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay district court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    TOP TUCKSHOP: From pies to a healthy stirfry

    premium_icon TOP TUCKSHOP: From pies to a healthy stirfry

    News Hervey Bay Special School has embraced the change, with the education centre being named as having one of the top 10 tuckshops in the state in 2018.

    • 5th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
    SAFER WATERS: New boat to bolster Hervey Bay Water Police

    SAFER WATERS: New boat to bolster Hervey Bay Water Police

    News Hervey Bay Water Police will welcome the addition of a new boat.

    • 5th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
    The sacrifices and rewards of four decades as a paramedic

    premium_icon The sacrifices and rewards of four decades as a paramedic

    News Fraser Coast paramedic reflects on more than four decades on the job

    Interest sparks possibility of Fraser Coast water polo comp

    premium_icon Interest sparks possibility of Fraser Coast water polo comp

    Sport Were you photographed at the come and try session on the weekend?