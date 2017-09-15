Young man who punched elderly stranger fined

A YOUNG Hervey Bay man, who punched an elderly stranger in the face, will have to pay his 73-year-old victim $790.

The money is to cover the man's injuries and buy him a new set of glasses. His old pair of his glasses were broken in the attack.

Slade Reginald Whitby will also have to do 140 hours of community service in the next 12-months.

Whitby appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday for sentencing on a number of crimes he committed in Cooktown on May 1.

At one point he punched the elderly man, who sitting in his own car, simply because he didn't want to shake his hand. This caused him to suffer extensive facial injuries and bleeding.

That same day, Whitby head butted a window of a cafe causing it to shatter and caused a nuisance at other venues including tipping over a wheelie bin and throwing around random objects.

Once arrested and taken into custody, Whitby urinated in his cell twice and spat on a security camera.