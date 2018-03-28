Young Maryborough jeweller about to finish apprenticeship

AT JUST 20-years-old, Jess Harper has created jewellery pieces that will last a lifetime.



Working as an apprentice at Maryborough's Myatt Jewellers, she worked at the business one day a week while completing her schooling.



Jess says she didn't imagine a career in making jewellery initially, but she had a passion for art and enjoyed the opportunity to create lasting pieces.



"It was a bit of a surprise," she said.



Under the watchful eye of her mentor Geoff Myatt, Jess completed her apprenticeship while attending TAFE. During her time at TAFE, Jess came close to being named the state's apprentice of the year, finishing second overall and missing out on the top spot by a point.



She claimed top prize at two of the state-wide awards in October last year, being named the top entrant in technical design and taking the gong for best portfolio.



Mr Myatt said the business was pleased with Jess's work and how far she had come since her apprenticeship started.



Now Jess will go on a month-long break while she decides her future. She has a continuing offer to work at Myatt Jewellers and she's also considering designing her own jewellery line.

