Young Maryborough speedway racer takes first podium finish

10 year old speedway racer Connor Smith from Maryborough with his 3rd place trophy and car at the Roma International Motor Speedway. Photo: Contributed/ Jennifer Smith

10 year old speedway racer Connor Smith from Maryborough with his 3rd place trophy and car at the Roma International Motor Speedway. Photo: Contributed/ Jennifer Smith

SPEEDWAY: Young Maryborough speedway racer Connor Smith has had his first podium finish at the Roma International Motor Speedway over the Easter Weekend.

The 10-year-old had six races over the weekend and came third in the SSA New Stars category against drivers aged 15 and in more powerful cars.

“At the start it was pretty rough on the corners … it was good racing and it feels good to get your first podium finish,” he said.

“It’s very cool to be up their with other kids, faster kids and it’s a lot more fun.”

Connor’s mum Jennifer Smith said it brought her tears of joy to see her son making it to the podium.

“I have to remind myself that’s my 10-year-old kid flooring his car around the track, driving a manual, against 15-year-olds and he just drove so amazingly,” she said.

“There’s no feeling like it, seeing your son reach his goals. His goal that night was to get in the top six and to be in the top three, I was over the moon and so proud.”

Mrs Smith thanked her son’s sponsors, Nason’s Electrical Service, Mayor George Seymour, Pro One Race Gear, Top Line Australia, Bob’s Tyres and TJM.

She also thanked the speedway racing community for their ongoing support.

Connor was sure there would be many more podium finishes in the future in his speedway career.