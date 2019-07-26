Young M'boro BMX rider takes on world's best in Belgium

TOP OF THE WORLD: Teya Rufus at the BMX World Championships in Belgium.

BMX: Maryborough BMX rider Teya Rufus has once again shown she is world class.

Teya represented Australia at the UCI BMX World Championships in Belgium this week, finishing in the top 16 in the under 13 girls age group.

She was part of the world's best 76 riders in this age group.

Finishing first in each of her first three races, Teya, 12, progressed to the next round and finished second.

The result placed her in the quarter-final race where she again crossed the line one place behind the winner.

In the semi-finals her run came to an end as she failed to qualify for the final.

Her dad Jason was proud of his daughter's effort.

"Teya was on fire, destroying the first straight, smashing the second and making the third look easy,” he said.

Maryborough BMX publicity officer, Angela Browning was following her progress on the event's live-stream.

"She did really well and we are proud of her,” Browning said.

"To finish in the top 16 in the world is a great achievement.”

Rufus was ranked as the number three seed going into the event after finishing third in last year's World Championships in Azerbaijan.