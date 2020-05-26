Young mother pleads guilty to Pialba carjacking

Police inspect the stolen vehicle that Kaitlynn Flohr and her co-accused travelled from Mackay to Hervey Bay in during November last year. PHOTO: File / Alistair Brightman.

Police inspect the stolen vehicle that Kaitlynn Flohr and her co-accused travelled from Mackay to Hervey Bay in during November last year. PHOTO: File / Alistair Brightman.

WOMAN involved in a dramatic carjacking in Pialba last year wiped tears from her eyes yesterday when the Crown prosecutor argued she should receive a custodial sentence.

Kaitlynn Maree Flohr, 25, sat quietly throughout proceedings in Hervey Bay District Court but tears started to roll down her cheeks when Crown prosecutor Melissa Wilson outlined what would be an appropriate punishment.

Flohr pleaded guilty to four charges – two counts of unlawful use of a vehicle to commit an indictable offence, armed robbery and assault.

She appeared by video link from Southern Queensland Correctional Centre.

Ms Wilson said Flohr and a co-accused drove from Mackay to Hervey Bay in a stolen vehicle in November.

When the stolen vehicle started giving them mechanical problems on November 15 the man targeted a car near WetSide Water Park.

The co-accused approached the complainant’s white Toyota Corolla while holding a baseball bat case and produced a shotgun.

He then allegedly held the firearm up to the woman’s head and demanded her keys and phone.

The woman got out of the car and tried to get away but the co-accused allegedly tackled her to the ground before kicking, kneeing and punching her.

“The complainant grabbed at the man’s feet and began screaming for help. The co-accused dragged her along the ground as he returned to her vehicle,” Ms Wilson said.

The court heard he also allegedly pointed the firearm at a passer-by.

Ms Wilson said Flohr came up behind the complainant and told her to get off her co-accused and get help as it “was not worth it”.

The two then fled in the car.

They were arrested near the Glass House Mountains after crashing on the Bruce Highway.

Ms Wilson handed up a criminal history, pre-sentence certificate and a victim impact statement in aggravation of sentence.

The court heard the complainant was severely affected by the ordeal, especially the loss of a key ring that belonged to her late father.

Ms Wilson told Judge Glen Cash that Flohr’s involvement in the robbery may have been as an extra party but was “serious.”

She called for a four-year jail sentence.

Defence barrister Harvey Walters said his client had had a good life and was brought up well by her family but became addicted to drugs at 22.

Mr Walters said Flohr’s father had been taking steps to improve her life while she was in custody and he had offered her work upon her release from prison.

He said Flohr’s son, who has been diagnosed with autism, was currently living with his father in Mackay.

Judge Cash then heard Flohr had been affected by crime herself.

“She was the victim of a break-and-enter and became unable to cope living alone,” Mr Walters said.

Judge Cash stopped the barrister and said Flohr should have known the impact of crime.

Mr Walters responded that drugs were the issue.

Judge Cash declared the 193 days Flohr spent in pre-sentence custody as time already served.

He sentenced her to three years in jail and set a parole release date of August 15.