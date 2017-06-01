Young mum is Queensland's $40m Lotto winner

After a day-long, region-wide search for the unregistered winner of Tuesday night's $40 million Oz Lotto jackpot, a young mother from Cairns has discovered she has the winning ticket!

The windfall comes as a welcome break for the local family - high on their wish list is being able to spend more time together, hiring a cleaner, and accelerating their plans for their dream home.

After a day-long, region-wide search for the unregistered winner of Tuesday night's entire $40 million Oz Lotto jackpot, a young mother from Cairns has discovered she has the winning ticket!

The woman was in disbelief when she spoke to Golden Casket this morning, just moments after she had checked the winning numbers online and realised the lives of her whole family would be turned around.

"I'm stressing out! It's just surreal! I can't even believe it just yet. It hasn't even sunk in that we're going to have so much money. Oh my god," she exclaimed.

"The first thing I pictured was my husband not having to work long hours anymore and being able to spend more time as a family with the kids.

"We've been talking about him throwing in his job and working something out, but that was going to involve some big adjustments to our lifestyle."

"I was so down in the dumps last week thinking 'when are we going to have some really happy things to look forward to?' Nothing was letting up on us. But then this happened!"

It means the brand new family home of their dreams is now on their doorstep.

"It's looking like we'll be able to get our dream home! But it's going to be much more than what we ever thought we'd be able to afford," she explained.

"I could get a cleaner because I don't get too much time at home when things aren't going haywire.

"I don't want to flaunt it too much and we're going to be generous! We'll shout the family to a big holiday and treat everyone."

"Then we'll work out how to invest it to make sure that our kids are set up for life too, so that they don't ever have any troubles."

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased her winning 6-game QuickPick entry at newsXpress Cairns Central, Shop 126, Cairns Shopping Centre, McLeod Street, Cairns.

The outlet has previously sold three division one winning entries, including wins in 2008 and 2009, and a $1.05 million Saturday Gold Lotto winning entry in 2012 that remained unclaimed for 10 days.

newsXpress Cairns Central manager Tricia McIntosh said the outlet was celebrating selling Australia's only division one winning ticket for Tuesday's $40 million Oz Lotto draw.

"We've put the decorations up and it's just amazing to have sold the winning ticket!" she exclaimed.

"It's great to have another win under our belt! We last sold a division one winning entry in 2012 so it was high time for another one.

"We've had so many people coming in wanting to know if the winner has been found. They'll be relieved we've found the winner, but sad it wasn't them!

"Congratulations to the winner! We wish them all the very best with their windfall. It's great to hear it's a local mum - I guess it's the best belated Mother's Day gift you could get!"

The woman's entry was the sole division one winning entry in Tuesday night's Oz Lotto draw.

The winning numbers in Oz Lotto's $40 million draw 1215 on Tuesday 30 May 2017 were 1, 35, 31, 19, 4, 13 and 26. The supplementary numbers were 25 and 37.

After five weeks of jackpotting the Oz Lotto prize reached $40 million for Tuesday's draw - the third highest Australian lottery jackpot of the year, and will offer a $2 million division one prize next Tuesday.

Last night's winners take the Lott's division one tally to 377 so far this financial year, including 94 won by Golden Casket customers.

Golden Casket spokesperson Matthew Hart said Tuesday night's $40 million Oz Lotto windfall also cemented the Cairns region's reputation as a lotto hotspot.

"So far this calendar year, there have been six division one wins in Cairns and the surrounding region - that's more than one a month. This includes three Monday and Wednesday Gold Lotto wins, two Oz Lotto wins and a Super 66 win," he said.

"In total, more than $58 million in lotto division one prizes have landed in the region since January.

"Interestingly, the region also has form with big Oz Lotto wins. In February, a Mareeba farmer in his 50s won $15 million in Oz Lotto and planned to help his family, buy a new house, go on a cruise and buy his dream ute!"