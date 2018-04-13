Young mum told meth 'destroys people and destroys lives'

Tayla-Jane Furber was sentenced in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

A WOMAN has been given a stern lecture in Maryborough court when a magistrate warned her there was no safe amount of meth and the drug "destroys people and destroys lives".

Tayla-Jane Michelle Furber, 25, pleaded guilty to drug and property offences when she appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

The court heard she found in possession of sunglasses taken from Specsavers, electronic surveillance equipment and shorts that had been taken from Sports Power in Gympie.

In February a search warrant was executed at Furber's home.

Police found clipseal bags containing 2.8 grams of methylamphetamine as well as two plastic straws and pipe.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards said Furber made admissions the meth was for personal use.

Snr Const Edwards said the property taken from Specsavers amounted to $1500 worth of goods.

She said that Furber was in the Gympie sports store for 20 minutes when she selected the shorts and concealed them in a bag.

"She purchased another item but not the shorts," Snr Const Edwards said.

The shorts were worth $44.

The court heard Furber was working and had a young daughter.

She also had a referral from a psychologist.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair commended Furber for taking steps to improve her life.

He told her to stay away from meth as it destroys lives.

Mr Sinclair placed her on probation and told her to look after her daughter.

He said probation would mean regular urine analysis testing to ensure Furber was free of drugs.

No convictions were recorded.