Young musos shine together

ONE VOICE: Local school children on the City Hall green for a combined singing of Shine Together with choirs from across Australia singing at the same time.

ONE VOICE: Local school children on the City Hall green for a combined singing of Shine Together with choirs from across Australia singing at the same time. Alistair Brightman

MORE than 350 choir

and singing students from Maryborough fine tuned their musical skills to help celebrate Music: Count Us In 2017.

The event, held on November 2, brings teachers, parents, students and the music industry together in celebration of music and music education.

Music: Count Us In is Australia's biggest schools initiative, where students across the country sing the same song, on the same day, at the same time.

Event organiser Alison Lunnon said the aim of the day was to get everyone together in music.

Three months ago the music teacher put out the call to all the schools.

"It was lovely to get that cross of percussion and string ensembles, primary, secondary, catholic and state schools,” Ms Lunnon said.

"Some of the schools have been doing MCUI since in started in 2012 and others joined us for the first time.

"We really had a good representation.”

The main event was streamed live so that all participating schools can tune in and feel connected to the rest of the country as they sing the song that stops the nation.

"Chloe Wright was our lead vocalist for the final number, Shine Together, which included all of our ensembles,” Ms Lunnon said.

"The support from our community and local businesses was overwhelming.”