Young people aged 18-30 invited to share ideas for Coast

AN EVENT designed to hear from young Fraser Coast residents is happening later this month.

Those aged 18-30 are invited to share their passions and ideas, to help shape our community.

A Millennium Event will be held on April 21 at Bond Store Museum on Wharf St, Maryborough.

Attendees will be asked for their ideas and visions for the future of Fraser Coast.

It will run 5.30-9pm.

Australian motivational speaker Nicole Gibson will be in attendance.

RSVP by April 19 by calling Kieren Stoneley on 4197<TH>4518.