29°
Community

Young people aged 18-30 invited to share ideas for Coast

Annie Perets
| 12th Apr 2017 6:00 AM
Motivational speaker Nicole Gibson.
Motivational speaker Nicole Gibson. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN EVENT designed to hear from young Fraser Coast residents is happening later this month.

Those aged 18-30 are invited to share their passions and ideas, to help shape our community.

A Millennium Event will be held on April 21 at Bond Store Museum on Wharf St, Maryborough.

Attendees will be asked for their ideas and visions for the future of Fraser Coast.

It will run 5.30-9pm.

Australian motivational speaker Nicole Gibson will be in attendance.

RSVP by April 19 by calling Kieren Stoneley on 4197<TH>4518.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcwhatson fraser coast fraser coast regional council

Man charged with possessing 147 marijuana plants faces court

Man charged with possessing 147 marijuana plants faces court

Mr Chisholm was charged after a search warrant was executed on his property in March this year.

  • Crime

  • 12th Apr 2017 5:00 AM

Waleed Aly mocks Hanson's Easter egg halal boycott

Waleed Aly takes a big bite out of the Lindt chocolate Easter egg.

“Why can’t you enjoy a Lindt gold bunny like the rest of us?”

UPDATE: Navy ships confirmed in waters off Hervey Bay

Two naval ships have been spotted in Platypus Bay.

Navy ships have been spotted doing exercises near Hervey Bay.

'Is it going to end badly?': Bradley shares sister's battle

Relay For life - Purple and Gold Ball at the Hervey Bay RSL. Bradley Flavell and his mum Kay Nixon.

Bradley Flavell shares the story of his sister's leukaemia.

Local Partners

Young people aged 18-30 invited to share ideas for Coast

An event designed to hear from young Fraser Coast residents is happening later this month.

You can jump on unlimited rides for six hours at fundraiser

Having fun with dinosaurs are (L) Abigail, Samuel, Indiana and Calais from Village Kids at Torquay.

The family fun day is on later this month.

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Parkinson's stall to give sufferers a voice

Jaimie de Salis and Barry Vincent will host a World Parkinson's Day stall at Stockland Shopping Centre on Tuesday, April 11.

There is help for Parkinson's sufferers

Splendour in the Grass line-up excites

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Tickets go on sale at 9am today.

Original red Power Ranger praises new Aussie star

AUSTIN St John is returning to our shores next week to greet fans at Supanova.

MOVIE REVIEW: Anne Hathaway embraces her inner monster

Anne Hathaway in a scene from the movie Colossal.

Colossal is an oddly appealing tale of errant girl power.

Quantum leap for Samsung's new QLED range

The new Samsung QLED range, Q9 version.

Samsung's new range of televisions proves bigger can be better

Married At First Sight: Sean has 'found new love'

Susan and Sean seem like the perfect couple on Married At First Sight.

Has Married At First Sight’s “horseman” Sean Hollands found love?

First look at Thor: Ragnarok

Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok.

THOR and The Hulk face off gladiator-style in teaser trailer.

A return to the dance studio

Thomas Lacey, Dena Kaplan and Keiynan Lonsdale in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

Aussie film maker returns to his roots after US success

The Big Apple is bitten: New York 2140

book review cover

It's 2140 and New York really isn't the place it used to be

Great Location - Close to TAFE and Hospitals

2/11 Urraween Road, Urraween 4655

Unit 2 1 1 $195,000

This solid brick 2 bedroom unit is air-conditioned for your comfort and conveniently located close to shops, hospitals and the TAFE and the new mobility track to...

Lifestyle with ocean views!

1/235 Esplanade, Pialba 4655

Unit 3 2 2 Auction in...

On the esplanade with Ocean views Spacious 3 bedroom,2 bathroom townhouse Swimming pool,lovely gardens,backyard in a security gated complex, This unit is the...

SPECTACULAR ESPLANADE POSITION

9 Esplanade, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

SPECTACULAR ESPLANADE POSITION Positioned at the very tip of Point Vernon on an elevated rise it is hard to find a better situated property than this. Coming onto...

Crazy good location

19 Mckean Road, Scarness 4655

House 2 1 1 Auction in...

One street behind best beach in Hervey Bay. 830 sqm (approx.) 24m (approx.) frontage. Run down low set Queenslander divided to 2 flats. High Density Residential...

Breathtaking Waterfront Views

52 Francis Avenue, Booral 4655

House 3 3 1 Auction in...

A unique property with 180degree views of Fraser Island and the Sandy Straits, mud crabs and oysters on your doorstep. There is a natural boat ramp and two of the...

ROOM TO MOVE!

15 Milo Street, Wondunna 4655

House 5 3 2 Auction in...

Superb Quality Designed Home, Perfect For Spacious Family Living. The home features 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms + Study. The generously sized main features ensuite and...

UNDER DIRECT and FINAL INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL.

12 Parraweena Ct, Point Vernon 4655

House 6 2 4 Auction in...

This incredible home boasts the ultimate in family living: Two separate dwellings on a large 1811m2 allotment with sub-division potential subject TCA There are six...

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

152 Honeyeater Drive, Walligan 4655

House 5 3 4 Auction in...

VENDOR WANTS IT . SOLD Amazing large 5 bedroom home cleverly positioned on this 5 acre allotment ready for a family seeking a rural lifestyle. MUST BE...

A Grade Location Inspect Today!

2/378 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

Superbly presented three bedroom home - master has an ensuite plus family bathroom and separate toilet. Each bedroom and the living area is individually air...

The Right Address

14 Neisler Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Stylish four bedroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently renovated to a high standard, the main bedroom boasts a tiled walk in robe and a large spa bath...

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!