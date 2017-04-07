Young performers and animals to dazzle in circus

ROLL UP: Lennon Bros Circus father and daughter act Amina and Mohammed Jratlou will be one of many to wow crowds.

AT JUST 12-years-old, Amina Jratlou has been a circus performer since she was three.

"I do a handstand balance act," she said.

"It's so fun getting to go to different towns and meet new people."

Amina stars in the Lennon Bros circus, now set-up on Seafront Oval in Hervey Bay.

She will perform her main act alongside her dad Mohammed.

Her five-year-old sister Naiema will also take the stage in the show.

The two-hour show will incorporate the likes of trapeze acts, acrobats, and animals including lions.

"We have three lions - two females and a male," Mohammed said.

"Performing is part of their exercise and we also provide a bit of education for the audience."

Lennnon Bros circus will have shows in Hervey Bay until April 17.