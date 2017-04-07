Young performers and animals to dazzle in circus

AT JUST 12-years-old, Amina Jratlou has been a circus performer since she was three.
"I do a handstand balance act," she said.
"It's so fun getting to go to different towns and meet new people."
Amina stars in the Lennon Bros circus, now set-up on Seafront Oval in Hervey Bay.
She will perform her main act alongside her dad Mohammed.
Her five-year-old sister Naiema will also take the stage in the show.
The two-hour show will incorporate the likes of trapeze acts, acrobats, and animals including lions.
"We have three lions - two females and a male," Mohammed said.
"Performing is part of their exercise and we also provide a bit of education for the audience."
Lennnon Bros circus will have shows in Hervey Bay until April 17.