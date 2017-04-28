Young performers to star in production of Annie at Brolga

Rachel Damms, 14, takes on the role of Annie in a production by Macabre Theatre Company.

RACHEL Damms will take on the biggest role of her acting career when she puts on a symbolic red-haired wig on Saturday.

The 14-year-old stars as Annie in the musical of the same name in a production by Macabre Theatre Company.

"I've been practising about three times a week since February and that has been a lot of fun," she said.

"My favourite parts of the show is where I'm performing with my friends and dancing with them."

The Year 9 student has been performing for seven years and is excited to bring the show to a Fraser Coast audience.

Classic tunes from the famous Broadway musical such as I Don't Need Anything But You, Maybe and Tomorrow will ring through the Brolga Theatre in two performances.

Director Matt King said the show had been an opportunity for region's young performers to learn and grow.

"It's not very common for musicals to have this many children roles, so this has been a massive opportunity for them," he said.

"I'm blown away by the dedication the cast has shown."

Annie shows at the Brolga Theatre at 1pm and 7.30pm. Bookings: ourfrasercoast.com.au/brolga-theatre.