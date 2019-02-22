Young rev heads ready for action

COME ON IN: Free entry into the Speedway Karts at the Maryborough Speedway this weekend.

COME ON IN: Free entry into the Speedway Karts at the Maryborough Speedway this weekend. Valerie Horton

FIFTY-five racers are gearing up for this weekend's competition at the Maryborough Speedway.

Competitors aged as young as seven are revved up for the next round of Speedway Karts.

Karting is a growth area in speedway and in the space of two years, the numbers at the Maryborough club climbed from zero to 65.

"It is the cheapest way to enter speedway and a great way for children to enter the sport and learn some skills," president Wayne Moller said.

"This racing is designed to get the kids ready for when they turn 16 and move into the senior classes."

Wayne said they already had five junior kart competitors who race junior sedans and some of those will move up to the senior ranks.

"We have had a lot of kids go on to race in sedan class in the speedways."

The speedway has three junior classes - sub-junior 7-10 years, junior 10-14 years and junior standard 14-16 years to complement the senior karts.

If you are interested in motorsports, Wayne said the speedway karts were very family orientated.

"We have a lot of father-son, father-daughter that race on the day, even mums race as well - we have a family who all race, mum, dad and the kids," he said.

"We have four new kids starting this weekend under the age of nine.

"It's a nice and relaxed atmosphere; if anyone has any problems everyone pitches in to help out.

"It gives kids great skills for later in life, when they get their driver's licence and teaches them car control."

The Speedway Karts will race from 1pm on Saturday, February 23 at the Maryborough Speedway, Gympie Rd, Tinana. Free entry.

For information, visit maryboroughspeedway. com.au.

THE next event at Maryborough Speedway (March 30) will feature the V8 Sprint Cars returning for the Dash for Cash.