Young Rock trades Miami for Redcliffe

A quiet Redcliffe rugby league stadium became the home of American college football this week for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's upcoming TV series.

Film crews for NBC series Young Rock, about the American star's younger years, took over Dolphin Stadium, the home ground for the Redcliffe Dolphins rugby league club, for two days to film scenes depicting Johnson's time as a defensive lineman for the University of Miami Hurricanes.

Players running contact drills during filming of Young Rock at Redcliffe’s Dolphin Stadium on Thursday. Picture: Lachie Millard

Gridiron Queensland players were recruited, matched to photos of people who played alongside Johnson in the early 1990s, and kitted out in Miami training gear.

The players were filmed on Wednesday and Thursday running set plays and contact drills alongside Australian actor Uli Latukefu, who is portraying Johnson at age 20 in the 11-part comedy series.

The Courier-Mail understands Young Rock crews also filmed at the Brisbane Lions dressing rooms at The Gabba last week.

It came after the production was spotted filming scenes at the Queensland Art Gallery building at South Bank last week, which also doubled as the University of Miami.

The series has been filming around southeast Queensland, from Redcliffe to Coolangatta, since October, and will hit screens across the US on February 16.

NBC dropped the official trailer for the series this week, putting Brisbane on show.

It is one of three NBC series that will film at Screen Queensland Studios over 18 months.

Joe Exotic will take over when Young Rock wraps.

