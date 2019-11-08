Young rower wins Fraser Coast monthly sports award

Mayor George Seymour and RSL community engagement officer Sarah Bailey Wilkinson presents Georgie Blyth with her junior sportsperson of the month award.

Mayor George Seymour and RSL community engagement officer Sarah Bailey Wilkinson presents Georgie Blyth with her junior sportsperson of the month award.

SPORTS AWARDS: For young rower Georgie Blyth her introduction to the sport has led to immediate success.

Georgie commenced rowing in February this year.

With no background in the sport. and after tuition from Maryborough State High School coaching staff and with coaching and encouragement from Wide Bay Rowing, she competed in her first regattas in April-June 2019 in the Bundaberg Regatta Series.

In the Head of the River, she received a bronze medal with her crew in the Turnbull Cup.

Georgie was part of Maryborough State High School’s return to the water after a 25 year absence.

“I love rowing, it is just you and your team out on the water working together,” she said.

She continued her success in the August Bridge to Bridge event, receiving a silver medal in the 13.6km distance event.

Georgie completed the year with another silver medal at the Head of the Brisbane River event in mid October over a 10 kilometre course against elite GPS schools in Queensland.

Georgie thanked the Fraser Coast Regional Council and the Hervey Bay RSL for the award along with school principal, Simon Done.

“Mr Done started rowing back up and he always finds time to come and assist.” Georgie said.

“I just want to keep doing my best and see where I end up,” she said.