AUS DAY AWARDS: Young runner's pride at award win

Young Sportsperson of the Year, Dylan Smith.
Young Sportsperson of the Year, Dylan Smith. Alistair Brightman
Matthew McInerney
by

RISING long-distance runner Dylan Smith will live one of his proudest moments today.

The 11-year-old athlete had a stand-out 2017, where he claimed medals at state and national championships, and consistently won local events, including Hervey Bay Triathlon races.

Dylan said he would feel proud when he receives the award.

 

 

He started at Hervey Bay Parkrun three years ago, and his desire to run, along with regular training from B Mee Multisports coach Lars Olsen, has shaped the Fraser Coast Anglican College into an athlete worth watching in years to come.

His favourite race is the 5000m, but because of his age has yet to compete at a higher level. But judging from his Parkrun best, an age category record of 18 mins 16 sec, he could blitz that too.

australia day awards 2018 fcsport

Fraser Coast Chronicle
