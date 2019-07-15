Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young woman was rushed to hospital by helicopter after near-drowning incident after she was found on a remote Sunshine Coast beach.
A young woman was rushed to hospital by helicopter after near-drowning incident after she was found on a remote Sunshine Coast beach. Geoff Potter
Breaking

Young surfer airlifted from remote Sunshine Coast beach

Matty Holdsworth
by
15th Jul 2019 3:50 PM | Updated: 4:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG woman has been rushed to hospital by helicopter after near-drowning incident after she was found washed up on a remote Sunshine Coast beach.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was found "out of breath" by passers-by at Alexandria Bay at around 9.40am this morning.

It's understood she had "collapsed" on the beach after taking on too much water while surfing.

The member of public had no phone reception but was able to use the emergency response beacon which alerted authorities.

A Surf Lifesaving Queensland spokeswoman said lifeguards from Sunshine Beach and Noosa responded, by jetski and ATV.

"They assisted the woman by applying a heat blanket and providing oxygen therapy until paramedics arrived," the spokeswoman said.

"This incident serves as a reminded to know your limitations and to always enter the water with a buddy, especially if you are a beginner surfer.

"Without the quick thinking, it may have been a different scenario."

A Queensland Ambulance Service media spokesman said the woman was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

She has since been discharged. 

alexandra bay near drowning rescue sunshine coast surf lifesaving surf lifesaving queensland
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Accused carjacker to wake to horror surgery outcome

    premium_icon Accused carjacker to wake to horror surgery outcome

    News Accused Bruce Highway carjacker Dylan Matthew Hammond will wake to horrifying news after his alleged crime spree reached a bloody end.

    UPDATE: Bruce Hwy re-opened after car roll over

    premium_icon UPDATE: Bruce Hwy re-opened after car roll over

    News One side of the Bruce Hwy is closed after a car rolled in Torbanlea

    Fire disaster: Confused farmers feared breaking law

    premium_icon Fire disaster: Confused farmers feared breaking law

    Environment Farmers were worried they would break the law