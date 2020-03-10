YOUNG TALENT: Taylor grabs a fistful of gold

Matthew Taylor collects five gold medals at the State Athletic Championships and was named Wide Bay School Sport, Sportsperson of the Year for 2019 13-19 years.

Matthew Taylor collects five gold medals at the State Athletic Championships and was named Wide Bay School Sport, Sportsperson of the Year for 2019 13-19 years.

ATHLETICS: Matthew Taylor has decided his new favourite colour is gold.

The Multi-Class T20 athlete has just returned from the Queensland Athletics Championships with five gold medals.

Matthew placed first in the 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m and long jump.

It was the first time Matthew had competed at a club championship and planned to use the meet to gain experience racing against older athletes.

He raced against T20 international and local athletes ranging in age from 14 years to late 20s and did not look out of place.

"Although we were racing in different categories within the same race it was a great way for me to measure myself against senior athletes," he said.

The experience proved to Taylor that he was on track and not far off the times ­international athletes were doing.

Matthew received yet another accolade yesterday when he was announced as the Wide Bay School Sport Sportsperson of the Year for 2019 in the 13-19 years age group.

"It was something that I was not expecting," he said.

Matthew does not have time to reflect or rest on his laurels as he prepares to compete in the national schools triathlon, to be held in Hervey Bay later this month.

"After the triathlon I will prepare for the school cross-country event over Easter holidays," he said.

"I don't plan to stop any time soon."