Young thief busted after stealing spree around Bay

Benjamin Slack was sentenced for stealing, trespass and wilful damage in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

Benjamin Slack was sentenced for stealing, trespass and wilful damage in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

A man has appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on a string of charges involving stealing, wilful damage and trespass.

Benjamin Jack Slack, 19, pleaded guilty to three counts of stealing, one count of wilful damage and one count of trespass.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards said the wilful damage charge was the most serious, where on December 24 2020, Slack damaged a person’s car with a knife.

“He made admissions to that, he said there have been an argument between his mother and the victim and he caused the damage to the car,” Constable Edwards said.



The three counts of stealing occurred on February 3 2021, where Slack stole a tool set from Bunnings, headphones from JB HI FI and speakers from Big W.

On January 24 2021, Slack trespassed at a Urangan address.

Defence Lawyer Warren Hunter said Slack recognised his actions were foolish.

“He’s not working at the moment and indicated to me he is looking for work,” Mr Hunter said.

Magistrate John Milburn took into account Slack’s early plea of guilty when sentencing but said it must have been difficult for anyone who witnessed the wilful damage offence to see that kind of thing happening in our society.

Magistrate Milburn fined Slack $450 dollars for the wilful damage and he was fined another $450 for other offences.

No conviction was recorded.