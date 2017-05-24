27°
Sport

Young Wallaroos step it up on hockey arena

Amy Formosa
| 24th May 2017 4:00 PM
HOCKEY PLAYERS: Wallaroos under 6s Brax Brewer, Archer and Oska Axelsen and Ollie Collins.
THESE cute hockey stars of the future are sticking to what they love.

The awesome foursome proudly represent the Wallaroos under six team.

Coach and proud dad Matt Axelsen said the team had come a long way from the start of the season.

"They're getting better and better every week,” he said.

"It's pretty cool to see how far they've come.”

Matt's youngest son Archer, who is only three, is one of the keenest players on the team.

Matt is encouraging youngsters to come and get involved in the sport. Contact Maryborough Hockey to find out more.

Topics:  fcsport hockey

