Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TSV Generic Emergency Services
TSV Generic Emergency Services
News

Young woman dies in head-on crash with truck

Carlie Walker
28th Sep 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 4:54 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN aged in her mid-20s has been killed after her car crashed head-on with a truck on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd.

The crash happened just a few hundred metres from the Susan River Homstead turn-off about 7.25pm Sunday.

Two other vehicles are believed to have been caught up in the crash.

A man aged in his 20s escaped with no injuries, as did a family in the third car.

The truck driver was also uninjured.

Investigations into the cause were continuing on Sunday night.

The arterial was closed for several hours and traffic from Hervey Bay diverted along Churchill Mine Rd.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

editors picks fatal crash hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN PHOTOS: Holidays on the Fraser Coast

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Holidays on the Fraser Coast

        News See how families are enjoying the school holidays.

        UPDATE: Extra back-up called in as fire burns near M'boro

        UPDATE: Extra back-up called in as fire burns near M'boro

        News Water bombers are helping to battle the fire in Woocoo

        Homeless spike: Eviction threat as rental guarantee ends

        Premium Content Homeless spike: Eviction threat as rental guarantee ends

        News Queensland will this week become the only state in Australia without a moratorium...

        PICS: Big turn out for grand final day

        Premium Content PICS: Big turn out for grand final day

        News Frank Coulthard Oval was decorated with yellow and blue balloons and streamers as...