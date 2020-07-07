Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young woman was hospitalised overnight after a small fire broke out at Lake Borumba.
A young woman was hospitalised overnight after a small fire broke out at Lake Borumba.
News

Young woman hospitalised after fire sparks at Lake Borumba

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
7th Jul 2020 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG woman was hospitalised overnight after a small fire broke out at Lake Borumba.

Emergency service crews reportedly received the call to a fire in bushland on Yabba Creek Rd just after 6pm last night, arriving to find two people with varying burns.

TOP GYMPIE STORIES RIGHT NOW

*380 JOBS: Major project starts in booming suburb

*'Died doing his hobby:' Brother mourns shark attack victim

*48yo busted with illegal throwing knives, seven jars of weed

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said a female aged in her late teens had suffered burns to her lower limbs.

She was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The spokeswoman said a man found at the scene had suffered minor burns and did not require transport to hospital.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said two fire crews had attended the scene, and had left by about 7:30pm.

The fire appeared to have broken out at a campsite in the area.

emergency services gympie fires gympie news gympie region lake borumba
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Died doing his hobby:’ Brother mourns shark attack victim

        premium_icon ‘Died doing his hobby:’ Brother mourns shark attack victim

        News The man who watched his younger brother die in his arms after he was bitten by a shark off Fraser Island urged the spearfishing community not to fear the water.

        KICKING GOALS: Kids get back to sport with govt help

        premium_icon KICKING GOALS: Kids get back to sport with govt help

        News Families cover the cost of kids returning to sport with the help of the State...

        Govt exploring ‘shark control alternatives’

        premium_icon Govt exploring ‘shark control alternatives’

        Environment Fisheries Queensland responds to questions about Fraser Island shark nets

        IN COURT: 58 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 58 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today