Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been seriously injured and flown to Townsville Hospital by RACQ CQ Rescue after a horror incident on the Peak Downs Highway near Coppabella early Thursday morning, June 18.
A man has been seriously injured and flown to Townsville Hospital by RACQ CQ Rescue after a horror incident on the Peak Downs Highway near Coppabella early Thursday morning, June 18.
News

Young worker critical after highway crash

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@dailymercury.com.au
19th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man was last night in a critical condition with suspected brain and spinal injuries after a horrific crash on the Peak Downs Highway.

The 25-year-old man was injured when a truck hit his parked work ute on the highway midway between Nebo and Coppabella early Thursday morning.

A RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said the man was parked next to the 100km/h zone to allow his passenger to "answer the call of nature" when the car was clipped by a passing truck.

Read more:

SPEED: Lives destroyed in seconds

SILENT KILLER: 'It just looked like a sleeping baby'

Mum to ambos at crash: 'Tell my kids I love them'

"The driver was hurtled through the air in the accident and the truck came to stop 100 metres down the road in the bush," she said.

The seriously injured man was flown to Townsville Hospital for urgent treatment, she said.

A man has been seriously injured and flown to Townsville Hospital by RACQ CQ Rescue after a horror incident on the Peak Downs Highway near Coppabella early Thursday morning, June 18.
A man has been seriously injured and flown to Townsville Hospital by RACQ CQ Rescue after a horror incident on the Peak Downs Highway near Coppabella early Thursday morning, June 18.

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

A hospital spokeswoman said the man was in a critical but stable condition by Thursday afternoon.

The Peak Downs Highway was closed for five hours, the Department of Transport and Main Roads reported.

More Stories

coppabella coppabella crash department of transport and main roads editors picks mackay mackay crash nebo nebo crash peak downs highway peak downs highway crash racq cq resuce townsville hospital
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        premium_icon Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        News The decision to close down the print edition of so many papers has upset many in our community – and we understand that. So we've come up with two great offers.

        Potential delay to fishers case

        premium_icon Potential delay to fishers case

        News More than 150 seafood ­industry members from Queensland and New South Wales are...

        JOBSEEKER: Seeking to rebuild troubled life for his son

        premium_icon JOBSEEKER: Seeking to rebuild troubled life for his son

        News He freely admits he was formerly a user of meth

        Dirt bike, riding gear stolen from Pialba storage shed

        premium_icon Dirt bike, riding gear stolen from Pialba storage shed

        News Unknown offenders gained entry to the shed in late April