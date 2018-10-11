Youngster wins over dancers

HELD by her mother and surrounded by the Maryborough community, a brave Mia Wilkinson danced and laughed during the fundraiser dedicated to her.

Last Year, Mia was diagnosed with sepsis and to save her life doctors were forced to amputate her arms and legs.

It has been an uphill battle for the Wilkinson family in the face of the tragic event, but that's when Maryborough Zumba instructors Leanne and Jessi Thomsen offered to help.

The two organised 'Let's Dance For Mia', a fundraiser to raise money for prosthetics, lifelong medical treatments, house modifications, car modifications and necessary equipment.

Mia with her family, and grandparents who live in Maryborough, were overwhelmed with the support from the community.

Mia Wilkinson surrounded by family and Let's Dance For Mia hosts Leanne and Jessi Thomsen at the fundraiser. Boni Holmes

The brave five-year-old said the fundraiser was good.

She was confronted by some children in the park recently where she was asked what happened to her hands and her feet.

"I got sick and they couldn't make my hands and feet better," Mia said.

Mother Amy said Mia was aware of what had happened to her.

Amy said she was humbled by the people of her home town who had supported her daughter.

Zumba instructors Jessi and Leanne Thomsen hosted the Let's Dance for Mia fundraiser at the St Mary's Parish Hall. Boni Holmes

Last year Zumba instructor Jessi and mother Leanne raised $17,000.

"Mia was so excited to be part of this fundraiser.

"Leanne and Jessi just want to jump in and help. I think it is marvellous.

"Even though I don't live here any more, my parents do.

"It's great to see all these people come out to support Mia."

Amy said she was taking on everyone's kindness and thoughtfulness and hoping one day to pay it forward.

"We are always getting people ask what can they do to help. Can they cook us a whole heaps of meals, 'can we do your yard?'.

"There's not a lot people can do but they can come up with fundraising ideas and events.

"These fundraisers have been the biggest ones we have had for Mia.

"We just haven't had any time to do anything, we have been focussed on Mia."

Amy and Mia Wilkinson (left) with Zumba instructors Jessi and Leanne Thomsen were humbled by the Maryborough community who showed their support by wearing pink to the Let's Dance For Mia fundraiser. Boni Holmes

Jessi said she and her mother were happy to help.

Eighty-three people attended the fundraiser and raised $5630.

"Mia is a gorgeous young girl and I was so happy to meet her for the first time," she said.

"We were not expecting the response we received.

"We had businesses donate - it was just marvellous.

"We want to do this for Mia every year, which means she can get a new prosthetic each year."

Jessi said she could not imagine what the family was going through.

"I know what it is like for me when my children get sick, you know you would do anything for them," she said.

"We just want to help Mia in any way we can.

"Mum and I are just overwhelmed at the support.

"Our community is just amazing."

Leanne and Jessi were still taking donations and were hoping to reach their goal of $6000.

"We will make this an annual event and we need to talk with the trustees before we can organise any other events.

"We also wanted to make people more aware of sepsis and (that) if detected early (it) bcan be treated."

The money will go to the Mia Wilkinson Trust - Necessitous Circumstances Fund.

If you want to follow Mia's story visit movementformia.org.