Youngsters to put pen to paper

BOOK WORM: Emily Elford, 12, won the Proud Mary's Association's Mary Poppins Literary Competition last year sparking her encourage other young writers to enter. Boni Holmes

IT'S BEEN 20 years since the Proud Mary Association put together the nation's richest children's writing competition to help the region's youth develop creative thinking.

The Annual Children's Literary and Poetry Competition for young writers and poets was established to commemorate the local writer PL Travers, the author of the Mary Poppins series.

Association president Joy Newman said this year was special as they recognised 120 years since the author was born in

Maryborough.

It is also 20 years since the formation of association and the start of the annual competition.

To celebrate the occasion there is a special prize of $250 will be offered for the best essay with the theme "My story begins 120 years ago".

"Last year's winner Emily Elford had her story published in the digital P.K. Magazine through the local library and won the story of the month," Ms Newman said.

"She received two lovely books as a prize."

Prizes of up to $300 are offered in three sections of the annual awards for creative fantasy writing by Fraser Coast school children.

Sponsors are the Cherry Lane Trust in London, the Fraser Coast Chronicle, the Fraser Coast Regional Council and the Quota and Zonta clubs, the Carriers Arms Hotel Motel and McDonalds.

"We are grateful for the support we receive from our sponsors and our local Fraser Coast Council and library staff who have assisted us," Ms Newman said.

"The competition also recognised art entrants from Maryborough and Hervey Bay Special Schools."

Entries to the competition can be delivered to any Fraser Coast Library before Friday, August 30.