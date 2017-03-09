Your chance to complete a half-marathon in Bay

BAY BREAK: Connor Ginich and his dad Mathew put in some training for the 10km event.

FATHER and son duo Mathew and Connor Ginich have been spending their evenings running up and down the Urangan Pier.

Their training will be put to the test when they participate in the 10km run at an upcoming fun run, Bay Break.

They will join hundreds of others in the event in Hervey Bay on March 26.

Coming into its third year, Bay Break vice-president Darren Bosley said there were new events being added to the event including a half-marathon.

"For the half-marathon, runners will do two laps of the Esplanade to get to the 21km,” Mr Bosley said.

"After talking to special schools in the area, we are also incorporating an all-abilities event which will be 2km.”

There are events to walk, run and bike in the Bay Break.

"Bay Break will be held in front of the Urangan Pier to go with the pier's centenary,” Mr Bosley said.

Though entries can be made on the day, athletes are encouraged to register online at herveybaybreak.com.au.

Profits from the event will go to Fraser Coast special schools and the charity Forget Me Not.