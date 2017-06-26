Your chance to see Daniel Radcliffe on stage this week

ON STAGE: Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter, The Woman in Black), Joshua McGuire (The Hour) star in Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead by Tom Stoppard, by the UK's National Theatre Live Screening.

THE Boy Wizard may not be making an official appearance, but this year's Mary Poppins Festival will still let you get up close and personal with a screening of Daniel Radcliffe's performance in Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead at the Brolga Theatre.

The hilarious tragicomedy was recorded at the Old Vic theatre in London earlier this year, with Mr Radcliffe starring alongside the equally brilliant Joshua McGuire.

A second session will be held tomorrow at 7pm. Tickets are $25 for adults and $23 for concessions. Book now at www.marypoppinsfestival. com.au.