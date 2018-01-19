WHAT'S ON: Your choices of what to do this weekend

ROCK OUT: Singer Tim Omaji, commonly known as Timomatic, will perform at the Brolga Theatre on Saturday night.

TODAY

TIMOMATIC

WHEN: From 7pm to 8.40pm.

WHERE: Brolga Theatre and Convention Centre, Walker St, Maryborough.

WHAT: Join multi-platinum selling artist Timomatic on his Do What You Want tour supported by Divine Our Destiny.

Timomatic is sure to get you moving in your seat.

COST: All tickets $39.50, Sound Check $69.50.

TICKETS: Call 4122 6060.

Timomatic. Contributed

JIMEOIN

WHEN: 8.30pm to 9.30pm.

WHERE: Hervey Bay RSL.

WHAT: Prepare for excessive laughter as comedian Jimeoin comes to town.

The internationally acclaimed comedian is bringing his show The Ridiculous to Hervey Bay and he wants to see you there.

This show is for an 18+ audience.

COST: $44.

TICKETS: Visit RSL reception or call 4197 7444 to book.

FUNNY MAN: From the ridiculous to the hilariouscome and see Jimeoins new show as he takes you into the brain of one the worlds best stand up comedians and masters of observational humour.Friday 19 January 2018 @ 8pm at Caloundra Events Centre. This is an 18+ only event.Please contact the Box Office for tickets on 5491 4240. Contributed

INFLATABLE FUN DAY

WHEN: 11am to 2pm.

WHERE: Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre, Boundary Rd.

WHAT: Cool off this weekend and enjoy some inflatable fun. It's the perfect way to end school holidays.

COST: $2 plus pool entry.

STORY TIME

WHEN: From 10.30am.

WHERE: Hervey Bay Library, 161 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba.

WHAT: Enhance your social, physical, emotional and cognitive skills with sessions including story-telling, singing, puppets, props and a craft activity.

MORE INFO: frasercoast.qld.gov.au/libraries.

PIER PARK MARKETS

WHEN: 7am to 1pm.

WHERE: Adjacent to Urangan Pier, Pier St, Urangan.

WHAT: Pick up some fresh produce, arts and crafts, leather goods, local wood carvings, furniture, clothing, jewellery and more at the Pier Park Community Markets.

MORE INFO: pierparkcommunitymarketsinc.gmail.com.

MARYBOROUGH WALKING TOUR

WHEN: From 9am.

WHERE: Tour departs 388 Kent St, Maryborough.

WHAT: Take a guided walking tour of the city with a local guide.

Dressed in period costume, guides will let you discover Maryborough's colourful past.

Guides will take you back to a time when Maryborough was a thriving port and where about 22,000 new settlers took their first steps on Australian soil.

COST: Free.

MORE INFO: Call 1800 214 789.

Dressed in heritage costume, volunteer Ailsa Head takes Maryborough resident Debbie Brown (right) and her visitor, Griffin University student from Sri Lanka Lakshi Senevirathna around the Heritage City on a Walking Tour. Boni Holmes

SUNDAY

NIKENBAH MARKETS

WHEN: 6am to noon.

WHERE: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, Nikenbah Dundowran Rd, Nikenbah.

WHAT: Take a look at some local goods and enjoy the crisp morning weather.

HERVEY BAY RAMBLERS

WHEN: From 8.30am.

WHERE: Meet at the innermost shelter of The Pines Park, cnr Beach Rd and the Esplanade, Pialba.

WHAT: Enjoy an hour of social walking followed by a bring-your-own morning tea.

Visitors and newcomers are welcome to join the event.

COST: Free.

MORE INFO: Call Merle 4124 2796 or Bunty 4128 7450.

ALL WEEKEND

Koffie Fugah will share the history of his culture during the weekend workshop and wants everyone in Hervey Bay to come and experience the power of West African traditional dancing and drumming. Contributed

DRUMMING WORKSHOP

WHEN: 9am to 2pm.

WHERE: Hervey Bay PCYC, O'Rourke St, Pialba.

WHAT: Learn African rhythm and dance in an easy workshop with Koffie Fugah from Ghana, West Africa.

Suitable for ages 12+.

COST: $80 for two days, $50 for one day.

There is an additional cost of $5 for drum hire or bring your own drum.

BOOKINGS: Bookings essential. Call Kellie 0427714236.