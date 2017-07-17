Your favourite place for ice-cream on the Fraser Coast

Hervey Bay's Mr Whippy van owner/operator, Robbie Staff. DO NOT USE BEFORE AUGUST 11, 2016.

EVEN an brain freeze in winter won't stop Fraser Coast ice-cream fanatics from enjoying their favourite treat.

According to Bianca Robinson's daughter, an 'ice-cream headache' from the bubblegum flavour at Ice Cream Delight Toruqay was worth it.

This little Fraser Coast girl has an 'ice-cream headache' while enjoying her favourite flavour bubblegum. Bianca Robinson

Sunday was World Ice-Cream Day and to celebrate we did a shout-out asking you where to get the best ice-cream in town.

There was plenty of love for ice-cream shops across the region with a firm favourite being the popular Scoops in Maryborough.

Planet 72 Ice Creamery on the Esplanade also got a shout out, along with Mt Whippy and a few other faves.

Sandy Taylor gave her vote to Mr Whippy.

Mr Whippy was a firm favourite. Brendan Bufi

"Mr Whippy hands down because he comes to you and often selling yummy ice cream after shops have closed and gone home," she said.

Kylie Howelce said "Cream Delight hands down the best."