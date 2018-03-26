Your favourite restaurant on the Fraser Coast is...

Foodies have voted for their favourite restaurants on the Fraser Coast.

FRASER Coast foodies have voted for their favourite restaurants on the Fraser Coast with The Vineyard topping the list.

We did a shout-out on Facebook and the votes were close.

Sitting in number two position was The Dock Hervey Bay and the third most popular restaurant according to those who voted was Cafe Balaena.

The Fraser Coast's Kristie Lee Archbold couldn't decide between The Dock and Cafe Balaena so she voted for both.

Another restaurant with rave reviews from those who voted was Margheritis Kitchen in Maryborough.

Kristie Loweke loves the Eggs Benedict at Margheritis Kitchen.

"Love my eggs benne or pancakes for brekky or pasta for dinner or lunch," she said.

Craig Moore is also a fan.

"Love the pizza, pasta, savoury mince, eggs benne."

Voting for The Vineyard, Stephen Power said it was ace.

"Great food and friendly service and atmosphere all round."

Linda Hardy voted for Waterfront Restaurant for their great meals, great service, and a great view.

Sharon Clarke said The Vineyard was the best in town.

James Pellant said without a doubt Café Baleana was his favourite.

Des Thompson said The Vinyard was hands down the best dining on the Fraser Coast.

StaceyandNathan Christensen voted for Santini's saying it was consistently great.

Michelle Petersen said it was hard to choose between Coast Restaurant and Bar and Cafe Balaena.

Nicki Mallory voted for Paolos and The Vineyard.

Other restaurants high on the list included:

Wild Lotus, Arkarra Tea Gardens, Soy Asian Cuisine, McDonald's, Smokey Joe's Cafe and The Beach House Hotel.

To cast your vote or see the full list of restaurants to make the list, visit the Fraser Coast Chronicle on Facebook.