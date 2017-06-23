Your guide to the Mary Poppins Festival

Saturday, June 24
12.30pm: Triple M's GM5FK Poppins Pentathalon, Brolga Theatre
Sunday, June 25
1pm: Music Under Water, Ann St water tower
Monday, June 26
9am-noon: A spoonful of Circus, Brolga Theatre (other dates available)
10am-5pm: Robbery in Cherry Tree Lane, Qld Collaborative Science Centre, 271 Kent St (other dates available)
Wednesday, June 28
5.30pm: The Surprising Uprising of Arnold Sticks, Maryborough City Hall
Thursday, June 29
Storytime with Mem Fox - Brolga Theatre
Friday, June 30
10am-2pm: Ship Shape Pirates, Customs Residence Courtyard
Saturday, July 1
10am-3pm: Mary Poppins in the Park, Wharf St Precinct