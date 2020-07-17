Menu
The Chronicle's new digital print edition launches today.
The Chronicle's new digital print edition launches today.
Your new digital edition of the Chronicle has arrived

Christian Berechree
17th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
A NEW and exciting addition has arrived on our homepage.

The Chronicle has launched a new version of the digital newspaper to keep readers informed with our biggest stories all in one convenient flip-book.

Every day, you'll find local news, sport, puzzles, star signs, shares, comics, nation and world news.

If that's not a good way to start the morning, we'd love to know what is.

Not only can you flick through, zoom and print pages, but you can also make use of the search function to find exactly what you're needing.

You can check it out for yourself here.

You'll also find it by scrolling to the bottom of our homepage.

