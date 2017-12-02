'Your officers become family': Police awarded for service

DECADES OF SERVICE: Snr Sgt Kevin Thomson and Sgt Wayne Tincknell with their awards for 35 years and 40 years of service respectively.

DECADES OF SERVICE: Snr Sgt Kevin Thomson and Sgt Wayne Tincknell with their awards for 35 years and 40 years of service respectively. Blake Antrobus

SENIOR sergeant Kevin Thomson can't count the changes he's seen to the Queensland Police Service after more than three decades on the job.

The Maryborough police sergeant was awarded a national medal 2nd clasp for 35 years of services at the Queensland Police Service Medals and Other Service Awards ceremony at the Maryborough City Hall yesterday.

For Sr Sgt Thomson, who became an officer in 1980, his work with the QPS has given him two sets of families.

"Your fellow officers become like a family, with that real sense of camaraderie,” Sr Sgt Thomson said.

"There have beeen a lot of changes through the years, but the level of service provideded is improving.”

No more was this exemplified in a shooting incident involving Sr Sgt Thomson.

In 1995, he was shot by a criminal in Ravenshoe and returned fire.

"It stands out the most in my mind,” Sr Sgt Thomson said.

"The support I receieved was invaluable, from the police family and the community.

"Everyone bands together when these things happen.”

Sr Sgt Thomson said serving the community was the most enjoyable part about being an officer.

National medals are awarded to members of emergency services in recognition of 15 years of service, with a clasp awarded after the completion of each additional 10 years.

Sergeant Wayne Tincknell topped off 40 years of service with a Queensland Police Service Medal 40yr clasp.

Over the course of his career, he has seen fatals, officer deaths and lives saved.

"What I would say has changed is the way we do business now, it's more professional,” Sgt Tincknell said.