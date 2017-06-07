21°
Your old iPhone is about to be obsolete. Thanks Apple

Nick Whigham | 7th Jun 2017 5:20 PM
David Stuart

F YOU'RE one of the remaining people still rocking an iPhone 5 or iPhone 5c, Apple has confirmed some bad news for you.

The new operating system iOS11, set to be rolled out later this year will effectively make the device obsolete in terms of Apple's ecosystem.

 

The software update will run only on devices with a 64-bit processor, meaning it won't be compatible with the guts of the iPhone 5 or iPhone 5c that feature 32 bit processors. The same goes for the iPad 4.

 

Your iPhone 5 is about to become obsolete.
While the phone will still work (and it's a little bit amazing that it still does), users won't be able to download the latest apps or security upgrades to protect against hackers and vulnerabilities.

Such a move has previously been hinted at by Apple, with users opening 32-bit software in iOS 10.3 being met with a message saying the app will not work with future versions of iOS. And back in 2015, Apple told developers that all new apps had to be written in 64-bit code.

When news.com.au reported on the expected change earlier this year, a number of readers expressed disappointment saying they preferred the more compact size of the old device, which is notably smaller than its successors.

But the first two generations of the iPhone 5 are certainly getting old.

The first iPhone 5 went on sale nearly five years ago and was the last Apple smartphone to be overseen by Steve Jobs.

It was the company's second iPhone to support five major versions of iOS: six, seven, eight, nine and 10. But that run has now come to an end.

Whether it's planned obsolescence or just the natural order of things, the iPhone 5 is not long for this world. Sorry, guys.

Topics:  iphone technology

