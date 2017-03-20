Your photos: having fun in the rain on the Fraser Coast

Amy Formosa Full Profile Login to follow

FROM surfing in backyard puddles to playing ball in the wet, residents and their fury friends enjoyed some fun in the rain during Monday's downpour.

The downpour started around 11am after light showers earlier in the day and continued to bring patchy rain to the region.

Bluey the red cattle dog enjoyed playing ball in the backyard puddles while one little youngster had a surf on the boogie board.

Unofficial reports of 60mm was recorded in Craignish.

At 1.30pm Hervey Bay's official rainfall on the Bureau of Meteorology was 6.8mm.

