Your photos: having fun in the rain on the Fraser Coast

31°
Weather

News

Your photos: having fun in the rain on the Fraser...

A controlled burn at a property on Lawson St, St Helens.

News

Crews sent to multiple Fraser Coast fires over...

Labor Senator mocks One Nation candidates.

News

Which One Nation figure is "oddest one out" asks ALP...

Sport

Sport

Stars headline Fraser Coast's Men of League Dinner

STROKE: Hervey Bay's Jason Parnell competes in the 50m breaststroke at the Hervey Bay Humpbacks Masters swimming meet.

Sport

Master swimmers converge on Hervey Bay

Wide Bay Capricorn Branch senior surf lifesaving championships - Max Grosskreutz from Tannum Sands in the open board rescue event.

Sport

Surf lifesavers compete at Wide Bay Capricorn...

News

Australia Day revellers make 'beast' slip and...

Tennis and Racquet Sports

Sport

Top Moments from the Australian Open: Getty Images

News

News

Getty Images Most Memorable Cricket Moments of...

This year, they're celebrating Australia over a lamb barbecue. And it’s gonna be big! Because You Never Lamb Alone.

News

Lamb ad declares we're all boat people

Tour Operator Hans Preuss told the Townsville Bulletin the attack was "more of a bluff."

News

Kayak group snap pics of angry mother croc lunging at...

News

WATCH: Police car's close call with flying corrugated...

Australian pro surfer Mick Fanning surfing under the Northern Lights in Norway.

Sport

Mick Fanning surfs under the northern lights

News

News

2016 in pictures: The moments that made history

Check out these two cuties.

Community

Your cute pets get into the spirit of Christmas

Entertainment

Entertainment

Victoria's Secret 2016: Top supermodels wow in...

The most beautiful weather images compiled by the Bureau of Meteorology for its 2016 calendar

News

Australia's most beautiful weather, in photographs

Offbeat

News

Raging bull almost flips 4wd as family sit inside...

Australia legend Nathan Blacklock. Legends of League game at Stafford Park, Hervey Bay.

Sport

Greats wow Hervey Bay crowd at Legends of League

News

WATCH: Australia - where our birds throw snakes at...

What looks like a face in the clouds in the skies at Kawungan as the supermoon shines through.

News

SUPERMOON: Your stunning photos from around the...

Actress reveals singing voice.

Entertainment

Modern Family's Sarah Hyland covers Chainsmokers'...

News

News

FORMAL FEVER: All the glitz and glam at St James...

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

YOUR PHOTOS: 20 butterfly beauties from across Fraser...

A still image from a video showing a fire take hold of a garbage truck at Calamvale.

News

WATCH: Fierce blaze guts garbage truck

News

Your photos: having fun in the rain on the Fraser Coast

By
20th Mar 2017 2:02 PM
Updated: 2:04 PM

FROM surfing in backyard puddles to playing ball in the wet, residents and their fury friends enjoyed some fun in the rain during Monday's downpour. 

The downpour started around 11am after light showers earlier in the day and continued to bring patchy rain to the region.

KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST FRASER COAST WEATHER STORIES 

Bluey the red cattle dog enjoyed playing ball in the backyard puddles while one little youngster had a surf on the boogie board. 

Unofficial reports of 60mm was recorded in Craignish. 

At 1.30pm Hervey Bay's official rainfall on the Bureau of Meteorology was 6.8mm. 

Did more rain fall in your suburb? Tell us on Facebook or email editorial@frasercoastchronicle.com.au

 

 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcweather fraser coast rain wet weather