YOUR PHOTOS: Stunning shots of the Fraser Coast

Amy Formosa Full Profile Login to follow

THERE is no doubt about it - we're lucky enough to live in one of the most photographically pleasing regions on the planet!

From our stunning beaches right through to the iconic piers and lush greenery that's home to beautiful wildlife.

Then we have our much-loved pets and watersports to keep us entertained.

You've shared just a taste of the beauty we all live and breath in our weekly Facebook cover photo competition.

If you'de like to get involved in our current photography campaign to showcase our region through photos CLICK HERE.