Colourful skies after the rain. Wide Bay Beach and Sky.

THE sunset was simply stunning to watch and photograph after Tuesday's downpour.

We did a shout-out on Facebook asking readers to share their photos of what was a gorgeous sunset andd rainbow forming to top off the beauty in the skies.

Below in a gallery is a selection of the gorgeous photos taken by you.

Photos View Photo Gallery

To see all the photos or submit your own visit us on Facebook.