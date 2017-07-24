Your Say: 10 Fraser Coast roads that need to be fixed

THEY'RE the roads across the region motorists would like to see urgently fixed.

Following council's budget commitment to spend $27.78 million on roads infrastructure for the region, we asked readers which ones they believe need urgent attention.

1. Walker St, Maryborough.

Matthew Wayne mentioned Walker St from the hospital shop all the way down near the motel.

Chronicle reader Peter Froeschl-Avid said the piping that has been put in along Walker St between Croydon St and Ferry St has left horrible indents.

"The patches on the road from previous quick fixes makes me feel like I'm constantly on those side lines on highways," she said.

2. Maryborough-Biggenden Rd and Woolooga Rd.

Chronicle reader Julie Cooke would like to see double lanes.

"Enough traffic travels those roads for it to be double lanes all the way through," she said.

3. Scrub Hill Rd.

Christal Leigh believes is it a nightmare.

"You'd be amazed how many people use that road especially at school times and with the road works," she said.

Roadworks. Tracey Joynson

4. Old Gayndah Rd.

Kristy Thompson says she's had to replace two buckled rims due to rough edges, along with stone chips.

"I've already replaced one windscreen due to loose rocks on unsealed road," she said.

Alysha Oakes is disgusted Old Gayndah Rd is still the way it is.

"Patch work on the sides here and there doesn't fix anything, in fact makes it worse," she said.

5. Glenbar Rd.

Chronicle reader Tonya Osborne thinks the road is in dire need of attention.

"Corrugations, holes and large road base rocks are now on the surface," she said.

6. Doolong South Rd.

7. Tooth St.

Susan Cairney believes it is absolutely disgusting.

"The fenced off new estate looks like a tip site," she said.

"Clean it up and sort out the road...it's an embarrassment to Hervey Bay."

8. Pacific Haven Circuit.

"We have put up with this rough, dangerous one lane road for too long...someone is either going to be seriously hurt or god forbid worse," Bianca Jessen said.

10. Mungar Rd.

"Mungar Rd is a disgrace and has a limit of 100kmh," Chris Hewitt said.

