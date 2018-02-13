Menu
YOUR SAY: 17yo spends first week of school in detention

Sarina State High School student Crystal, 17, said she received detention for six days for having a nose piercing.
A STORY the Chronicle shared about a schoolgirl who said she was given six days detention on her first day of Year 12 for having a nose piercing gained a mixed response on Facebook.

Sandra Thompson: "How about schools worry more about schooling then piercing."

"Seriously people have the right to do what they want to there body."

Catarina Anastacia Papadopoulos: "Certain schools do not allow this and by year 12 mum and daughter are well aware of the rules so no empathy or sympathy for the stupidity."

"Plenty of other high schools that allow the piercings as long as what is known as an invisible insert is used or a band-aid is placed over the piercing during school hours and events.

"If she continues to ignore the rules she has been well aware of for at least five years now, then only one answer, expel her and take away her chance to graduate alongside her friends and then see how mum & dad feel about setting good examples following rules in the real world."

Jade Foggin: "My ex-spouse and I raised seven kids attending different schools at the same time, all adhered to school rules because they were proud of their schools."

"My youngest daughter had her nose pierced in grade 10 in one high school it was allowed."

Bob Brown: "Rules and policies are in place for a reason...should know better or perhaps the mum wagged school."

Sara Laycock: "When you enrol in a school you agree to their terms."

"Break the rules and suffer the consequences."

Bonnie Carmichael: "Rules are rules, same as if you are working and have to stick to a dress code or you don't have a job."

