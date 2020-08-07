YOUR SAY: 20,000 non-voters could cop a fine

READERS react to Electoral Commission Queensland warning voters who didn’t take vote in local council elections held during the first wave of coronavirus restrictions, may cop a fine.

WEBSITE COMMENTS

“That will be interesting, considering how many I know tried for hours to use the phone alternative to vote. Mind you, I know many others who voted early.” Rai-o-Sunshine

“The Electoral Commission of Queensland should not even bother sending out letters over the last Council elections. Sure postal votes were available but factors including phone voting process, coronavirus and the lack of policy by candidates were enough to not waste any more public cash on.” Davemck

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

“How much is this costing I’d guess a few dollars per letter. We did postal voting. It would have made sense to make the whole election postal voting.” Gus Warde

“They should be fined for breaking the rules.” Averil Allen