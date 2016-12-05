33°
YOUR SAY: All I want for Christmas is...

Amy Formosa
| 5th Dec 2016 2:30 PM

CHRONICLE readers have shared their Christmas wish list and materialistic stuff isn't a major priority.

We did a shout-out on Facebook asking the community to share their wishes for Christmas this year.

We're giving away six $1000 Eftpos gift cards this Christmas - but be quick, the competition ends on Tuesday.

Tamara Bell has one wish for the Fraser Coast - a lunch for the homeless and disadvantaged on Christmas.

"Everyone should be able to enjoy Christmas and holding a lunch getting everyone together would mean the world to these people," she said.

Steven Whitaker's only wish is to see his son since he returned from his first ADF deployment overseas.

"Material things mean nothing compared to fulfilling what is missing in the heart," Steven said.

Tania Platten-Brown wishes to take her five boys camping this Christmas.

She thanked the Chronicle for the chance to win one of the $1000 Eftpos cards.

Trish Wild would also like to take her boy on a camping adventure for Christmas.

Tezza Ebert has a wish to see her kids have a Christmas to remember this year.

"All they got last year was a chocolate block each and they had no Christmas tree due to financial hardship," she said.

For your chance to win one enter here now: http://ow.ly/X6GR306tvbd


Do you have a wish for Christmas this year? Join the discussion and tell us below. 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  christmas fraser coast your say

